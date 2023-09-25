  1. Instagram
Tue September 26 2023

JCB sales up 30% in 2022

19 hours JCB has posted strong growth in profits and turnover for 2022 but the year ahead is looking less certain, it says.

Sales turnover in 2022 grew 30% to £5.7bn (2021: £4.4bn) and profit before tax grew 11% to £557.7m (2021: £501.6m).

Machine sales increased to 105,148 units (2021: 95,650).

Chief executive Graeme Macdonald said: “The group delivered a strong set of results in 2022 against a backdrop of supply chain disruption, high energy prices and rising levels of inflation.

"The situation for the remainder of this year and into 2024 remains uncertain as some markets and certain sectors are showing early signs of softening.”

