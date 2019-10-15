JCB secures fleet deal for new electric digger

A-Plant has bought a fleet of 10 of the 19C-1E model in a deal worth more than £350,000.

The 19C-1E - JCB’s first-ever electric diggers - are being produced at JCB Compact Products in Cheadle, Staffordshire, with orders rolling in from across Europe and North America.

The model, which is five times quieter than its diesel counterpart, is expected to be popular with companies working inside buildings and in emissions and noise-sensitive inner-city areas.

Yvette Henshall-Bell, JCB’s group managing director for global major accounts, said: “JCB’s electric mini excavator is taking the industry by storm and we are delighted that A-Plant is leading the way by placing the largest order to date for this innovative product.”

Dave Harris, business development director for A-Plant, said the investment was indicative of the company’s commitment to purchase a growing range of low or zero carbon products from key suppliers. He said: “Each year we invest millions of pounds in new innovative products to ensure that our customers hire the most reliable, safe and environmentally friendly equipment available and we are excited to be taking the lead on electrification with our new fleet of electric JCB excavators. Offering all of the performance of a conventional excavator, but with added eco-friendly credentials, we’re sure the new fleet will be extremely popular with customers.”

The new fleet will allow contactors to work inside buildings, in emissions and noise-sensitive inner city areas and in tunnels or underground, without having to install exhaust extraction equipment.

Harris added: “Over the past year, we have witnessed significant customer demand for sustainable construction equipment and have made this a key focus of the company’s investment strategy.” He said that this year A-Plan has invested over £4m on low- or zero-carbon equipment.

Key features of the new 19E-1 electric mini excavators include: three or four lithium-ion battery packs providing a 15-20kWh storage capacity, a load-sensing hydraulic system, a battery management system designed to ensure availability for a full shift, an on-board charger with 110V input for 12-hour recharging capability, the option for 230V charging when required, with eight-hour recharging time and fas- charge option allowing a full charge in under two hours.

