JCB unveils hydrogen-powered generator

The JCB G60RS H genset

At the Hillhead quarrying trade show in Derbyshire this week JCB is showing a generator powered by a hydrogen combustion engine,

The G60RS H genset “offers a glimpse into the future of zero carbon worksites,” JCB said.

JCB is showing how a hydrogen generator can work in tandem with JCB’s three-phase Powerpack to create on-site ‘microgrids’ – using both battery-electric and hydrogen combustion technology. With energy supplied to the Powerpack from renewable sources, the generator, powered by hydrogen, effectively becomes a battery charger, only running for short periods when the battery needs topping up, or at peak load points. This reduces fuel consumption – and noise too.

JCB is investing more than £100m in developing hydrogen as a fuel for construction and agricultural machines and has already produced 115 evaluation engines that are powering backhoe loaders and Loadall telescopic handlers.

JCB group director of special projects Tim Burnhope said: “Hydrogen generators coupled with battery boxes really are the future, paving the way for the formation of on-site microgrids.

“Construction sites today rely on diesel power because there are insufficient or inaccessible grid connections, but because diesel is incompatible with net zero targets, customers are rightly seeking alternatives.

“A hydrogen generator offers that alternative, providing clean power on-site. It delivers zero carbon power to the worksite for anything from welfare units to lighting towers. It also works in the same way as its diesel counterpart, ensuring familiar operation, installation, maintenance and servicing.”

