JCB unveils new diggers, dumpers and rollers

The JCB 25Z-1 replaces the 8025 ZTS

JCB is expanding its range of compact excavators, with the launch of two 2.5-tonne platform machines. The 25Z-1 is a zero tailswing model that replaces the previous 8025 ZTS, while the 26C-1 is a conventional counterweight replacement for the 8026 CTS.

The 25Z-1 tips the scales at 2,550kg, while the 26C-1 weighs in at 2,675kg. With an overall width of just 1,500mm, either machine can be towed behind a van or a 4x4 on a 3.5-tonne trailer, making it easy to move the excavators between job sites. It is equipped with nine tie-down points, for secure transport without chains or straps cutting into rubber tracks.

These machines are fitted with an EU Stage V/ Tier 4 Final compliant Kohler diesel engine, that develops 18.4kW (24.7hp).

The mini excavators share the design and styling of JCB’s larger 3.5-tonne Next Generation models, with pressed steel bodywork and a cast counterweight ensuring maximum durability and service life. The two machines have the same cab structure, which benefits from flat glass and steel panels, while the door locks back within the profile of the counterweight, to reduce the risk of damage when rotating.

Also new from JCB is a three-tonne battery-powered site dumper. The 3TE electric swivel tip dumper, powered by lithium-ion battery technology, is similar to the existing 1TE one-tonne model, only bigger.

It comes with an electric motor that connects to a drop box, to provide full-time all-wheel drive. A 22.3kW electric motor delivers drive to the drop box, while a second 16.1kW electric motor powers the machine’s standard hydraulic circuit, for steering and skip lift, via a hydraulic pump. The power is supplied by a 20kWh lithium-ion battery pack, capable of providing full shift operation in normal use, JCB says.

The JCB 3TE electric dumper

Other new additions to the JCXB product line-up include the CT380-130 and CT430-140 tandem vibratory rollers, completing a line-up of sub-five-tonne compaction machines.

Targeted at the rental industry, the two machines sit above the current CT160-80/100 and the CT260-100/120. The first number represents the weight category that the machine competes in, the 3.8-tonne market in the case of the CT380-130, with the second number denoting the drum width in centimetres.

The CT380-130 roller

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk