JCB workers treated to Christmas Eve off

If you look closely, you can see it says '75'

The extra day’s holiday must be taken by UK employees on Christmas Eve (it's a Thursday this year) to extend the traditional festive break. JCB employs more than more 12,000 people globally, half of which are based at the company’s 11 UK plants.

According to the JCB legend, the business was founded by the late Joseph Cyril Bamford in a Uttoxeter garage on 23rd October 1945 on the same day that his son Anthony was born.

Anthony, now Lord Bamford, said: “We did have plans to celebrate our 75th anniversary, but Covid-19 changed all that. So, rather than celebrate, we should remember everything that JCB has achieved in the past 75 years. From small beginnings in a lock-up garage, in Uttoxeter back in 1945 the JCB team has helped to create a business that we can all be very proud of.”

