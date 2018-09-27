JCB's Northern Ireland dealer lands first deal

Demenex's new backhoe loader

Demenex has bought seven machines from Dennison JCB: they are two 15C-1 mini excavators, two 8026 mini excavators, a 535-125 HiViz and a 540-140 HiViz Loadall telescopic handler and a 3CX backhoe loader.

Ballyclare-based Dennison joined the JCB dealer network earlier this year. The Demenex delivery represents its first sale.

Demenex set up business in 1985 with just a single 3CX backhoe loader. It is now a leading plant hirer and commercial property developer, with offices in Newry, Belfast, London, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Director and founder Peter McCamley said: “Since the inception of Demenex in 1985, we have always been a loyal fan of the JCB product. Our first item of plant was a JCB 3CX which I drove myself, while my wife Carmel dealt with the enquiries. By the end of 1985 we had already added four more JCB 3CX models to our fleet. Our business grew slowly and steadily thanks to strong foundations and a faithful JCB backhoe fleet which grew larger year on year.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that JCB backhoe loaders were integral to our formation and have been to the success of our business. Without the 3CX, Demenex may never have come into existence.”