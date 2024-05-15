JCT Minor Works family released

The industry-owned Joint Contracts Tribunal (JCT) has produced standard forms of construction contracts for the industry since 1931.

This year sees the publication of the first new JCT contract forms for eight years. Last month saw the release of the 2024 edition of the JCT Design & Build Contract. Today comes JCT Minor Works Building Contract 2024.

The documents included in the release are:

Minor Works Building Contract 2024 (MW 2024)

Minor Works Building Contract with contractor’s design 2024 (MWD 2024)

Minor Works Sub-Contract with sub-contractor’s design 2024 (MWSub/D 2024)

Minor Works Building Contract 2024 Tracked Change Document (MW 2024 Tracked) (available in hardcopy only)

Minor Works Building Contract with contractor’s design 2024 Tracked Change Document (MWD 2024 Tracked) (available in hardcopy only)

Short Form of Sub-Contract 2024 (ShortSub 2024)

Sub-subcontract 2024 (SubSub 2024)

In addition to the documents from the Minor Works Building Contract family, JCT is also releasing updates to two Model Administration Forms:

MW and MWD 2024 Admin – Contract Administration Model Forms (digital only)

DB 2024 Admin – Contract Administration Model Forms (digital only)

The documents are available via the JCT online store, www.jctltd.co.uk.

Members of the Joint Contracts Tribunal are:

British Property Federation

Build UK Group Limited

Contractors Legal Grp Limited

Local Government Association

Royal Institute of British Architects

Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors

Scottish Building Contract Committee Limited.

