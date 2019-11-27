Jenga’s cantilevered sky bridge completed 80 metres over Nine Elms

The sky bridge unites the north and south towers of Damac Tower

Dubbed the ‘Jenga Tower’, because of its overhanging structures and stepped design, Damac Tower is being developed by Nine Elms Property Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai property firm Damac International and constructed by Multiplex. The two towers house 450 apartments between them.

The sky bridge is a six-storey steel and concrete structure spanning between the two towers 80 metres above the ground. It connects the top of the south tower to the middle of the north tower. It will contain four storeys of office space, amenity space at the 23rd floor and a roof garden to complete the south tower at the 24th floor.

The sky bridge works were completed in 16 weeks by subcontractors Bourne Engineering and Byrne Brothers, overseen by Multiplex as principal contractor. Engineering design was by WSP in conjunction with BG&E and the project architect Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates.

With the structural works completed on the sky bridge, the next major milestone at Damac Tower will be the start of the fit-out of the amenity area on the top floor of the link bridge.

This will contain a 20-metre pool, spa, steam room, sauna and gym.

Multiplex project director Paul Serkis said: Successfully joining these two structural concrete frames with steel was an immense feat of engineering that combined many talents and an extraordinary effort from the project team. Making events like this happen safely and on time requires a continual focus on precision and collaboration.”

WSP project manager Andrew Pratt said: “Damac Tower is an engineering triumph that uses every trick in the WSP book to achieve daring cantilevers in tight structural zones and maximising views to the Square Mile. The success of this project relied on early engagement with all teams involved as well as highly detailed 3D models which were essential to predicting future coordination issues and ensuring the final smooth delivery of the job.”

Architect John Bushell, principal at Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, said: “The desire to provide generous outdoor space and a unique office environment with stunning views, generated this striking sky bridge, joining the two towers and creating a residents’ roof garden. This bonding element is expressed as an articulated glazed box – a special destination within the development. As construction continues, a distinctive building is emerging on site, thanks to successful collaboration between team members.”

