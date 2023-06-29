Jewson places £12m JCB order

JCB global major accounts managing director Steve Fox (left) with Jewson business development director Mark Esling and some of the new machines

The order, worth more than £12m, is the biggest ever placed by Tool Hire, the rental division of Jewson, in the 20 years that JCB has been supplying the company.

The new fleet includes 19C-1 E electric mini excavators, 1T site dumpers (both diesel and electric versions), 8008 micro excavators, 16C-1 mini excavators and VMT160-80 vibratory tandem rollers. The machines will be supplied by dealer Gunn JCB.

Jewson business development director Mark Esling said: “JCB is a key partner, and we are proud to mark such an important anniversary of working together. We are aligned on our core values of supporting the trade and empowering builders, tradespeople, and contractors across all industries with the best products, services and expertise and we look forward to a bright future together.”

Jewson, based in Binley, Coventry, entered the micro excavator market in 1995 and bought its first JCB machines in 2003.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk