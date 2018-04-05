Jewson tools up with 500 JCBs

Builders’ merchant Jewson is investing in its tool hire business with an £8m order for 500 JCB machines of various types.

Jewson is buying a fleet of JCB’s new flagship 15C-1 mini excavators and JCB 8008 micro excavators, along with the new IT-HT site dumpers, VMT160-80 compactors and HTD5 dumpsters.

Jewson is one of the first companies to invest in the 15C-1 mini excavator and IT-HT site dumpers. Sales features of the 15C-1 include 500 hour greasing intervals, all steel bodywork, all flat glass and 10 tie-down points for easy transportation. The 1T-HT is part of a full line up of JCB site dumpers manufactured at JCB World Headquarters in Rocester, Staffordshire.

The sale was secured through dealer Gunn JCB.

Jewson managing director Thierry Dufour and director of tool hire Richard Pedersen visited Rocester to see their new machines roll off the production lines.

Mr Pedersen said: “This is a significant investment which makes our fleet of micro and mini excavators and dumpers one of the most modern in the industry. We are committed to offering our customers the most powerful and up-to-date machines around and this investment delivers on this promise.

“We selected JCB machines after extensive research into a number of suppliers. We have operated JCB mini and micro excavators, dumpers and compactors for many years and they have proved to be an invaluable part of our fleet.”

JCB’s UK and Ireland sales director Steve Smith said: “We are delighted to win this repeat business from Jewson’s Tool Hire division. JCB has supplied machines to the company for many years and it’s a testament to the quality of our range of mini and micro excavators and compaction equipment that we’ve secured this valuable business again.”