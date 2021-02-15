JJ Rhatigan secures £500m workload for Strawberry Star

The residential-led Lu2on development that JJ Rhatigan is building for Strawberry Star

Under a partnership agreement, JJ Rhatigan will build four Strawberry Star developments, with a combined gross development value of around £500m.

JJ Rhatigan is currently Strawberry Star’s contractor on its £280m residential-led mixed-use Lu2on scheme in Luton, with phase one of the scheme expected to complete this spring.

The same construction firm will now build Strawberry Star’s remaining portfolio of projects, which include Lu2on phase two, as well as schemes in Harlow, Wembley and Kenton.

Strawberry Star chairman Santhosh Gowda said: “It was a natural fit for us to partner with a construction firm with a track record of delivering excellent quality housing whilst using some of the best sustainability practices in the sector. The trust established between our two businesses based on Lu2on’s initial success has led us to take this relationship to the next level. By forging this long-term alliance, we can leverage each other’s strengths wherever necessary and significantly enhance our delivery capabilities. The partnership will shape our business for the future.”

JJ Rhatigan chief executive Ger Ronayne said: “This partnership has evolved from the excellent working relationship and mutual trust we have established with Strawberry Star over the past two years, particularly on the Lu2on project and will provide a strong pipeline of work for JJ Rhatigan & Co in the Greater London area over the next few years.”

