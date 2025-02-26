JJ Rhatigan wins £84m Twyford Abbey contract

Design by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris for blocks of flats in the grounds of Twyford Abbey

Twyford Abbey is a derelict grade II-listed manor house in Ealing that is on Historic England’s ‘at risk’ register. Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, is working with Redington Capital to restore the Twyford Abbey building (never actually an abbey) after acquiring the site in 2023.

JJ Rhatigan will be responsible for constructing 296 homes across five-storey blocks in the abbey grounds. Its appointment follows the completion of initial groundworks.

The project will also restore a Grade II-listed walled garden for community use, while the main building will also undergo restoration in partnership with Picture Property Developments to create 30 apartments.

Architect Allford Hall Monaghan Morris (AHMM) was appointed to design a low-rise development that integrates sustainability with heritage while also reopening the Abbey’s 1.2-acre South Lawn for public use for the first time in decades. The project will incorporate renewable electricity generated by rooftop photovoltaic panels, and heating and hot water will be supplied via air source heat pumps.

Clarion Housing Group chief development officer Richard Cook said that Clarion had worked with JJ Rhatigan before and had been impressed by “their strong focus on safety”.

Tom Neylon, UK managing director at JJ Rhatigan said: "This project offers a unique opportunity to blend contemporary housing solutions with the careful restoration of an important heritage site."

With the contract now signed, construction is set to begin in March, with the first homes expected to be completed by 2027.

