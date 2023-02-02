JLG acquires Hinowa

The JLG X1000AJ compact crawler boom is already manufactured by Hinowa for JLG badging

The acquisition adds tracked articulating boom lifts to the JLG product lines, as well as mini dumpers and pallet jacks, all on tracks

JLG Industries, an Oshkosh Corporation company, said that the expansion of its product line would enable it to increase its presence in niche industries, including agricultural, landscape and vegetation management.

Founded in 1987 in Nogara, Italy, Hinowa became well-known in the industry for its innovative track designs and as an early adopter of lithium-ion battery technology in MEWPs.

Hinowa’s 200+ employees and two facilities – a 250,000 sq ft factory and a 50,000 sq ft parts facility – are now part of the Oshkosh Corporation Access segment.

The Hinowa brand will be retained on its line of track-based aerial work platforms, mini dumpers, lift trucks and undercarriages products. JLG-branded compact crawler booms, which Hinowa has produced since 2010 and includes electric-, hybrid- and diesel-powered models, will continue to be offered.

“The acquisition was about growing the company and growing our capabilities,” said Oshkosh executive vice president and JLG president Frank Nerenhausen. “JLG and Hinowa are both strong brands. Joining forces allows us to unlock more potential globally. This is a very positive time for the business, and we are excited to welcome the Hinowa team to the JLG family.”

