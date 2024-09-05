JLG owner completes Ausa acquisition

Ausa headquarters in Barcelona

The acquisition includes Ausa’s 250,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Barcelona, Spain, approximately 350 employees and access to 200 equipment dealers worldwide.

Ausa was founded in 1956 as Automóviles Utilitarios Sociedad Anónima to produce a microcar under the PTV brand. After the production of 1,110 units its pivoted in the early 1960s to site dumpers and all-terrain forklifts.

“Ausa’s culture of innovation and quality matches the same standards we hold,” said JLG president Mahesh Narang, “and our shared core values around safety, productivity and sustainability position us well for the future. Together, we will work diligently, as both companies always have, to meet the needs of our customers.”

JLG and AUSA have collaborated since 2020, with Ausa manufacturing the JLG-branded SkyTrak 3013 compact telehandler.

With the acquisition, Ausa products are expected to enhance JLG’s line of telehandlers and complement the Hinowa line of tracked dumpers and forklifts that JLG/Oshkosh acquired in February 2023.

“Our combined capabilities, market leadership positions and complementary product offerings provide a more comprehensive solution to address market needs, expand our operational footprint and unlock growth opportunities worldwide,” Mahesh Narang continued. “The acquisitions of Ausa and Hinowa help JLG create an organisation that can better serve customers globally.”

