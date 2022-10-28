John F Hunt buys first hydrogen-Flybrid generator

With the generator are (l to r) Punch Hydrocells chief engineer Roberto Golisano, David Hunt and Kevin Davies from John F Hunt Power, Punch Flybrid MD Tobias Knichel, and BGG founder Renato Bruno

The 105kVA Tecnogen/Punch Hydrogen-Flywheel generator was only launched last week. It has now been revealed that John F Hunt Power – a solid customer of both Tecnogen and Punch – is the first customer.

A collaboration between Tecnogen and the Punch Group has combined a hydrogen-fuelled engine with flywheel power system technology, integrated into a generator.

Punch Hydrocells developed the hydrogen engine, which is based on a standard diesel engine design. The integrated flywheel power system, developed by Punch Flybrid, injects energy to increase dynamic load response and peak power of the generator to meet surges in demand. Just like when used with regular diesel generators, the addition of the Punch flywheel system enables a smaller generator to be used in applications where power demand is not steady and constant – such as on construction sites, where a tower crane lifting a load needs a sudden surge of power. The fly wheel meets this surge so the generators doesn’t have to – as the generator can now be smaller, it is cheaper to buy/hire and cheaper to run.

This same technology has now been integrated within a hydrogen-powered generator.

The unit itself has been created by Tecnogen, part of the Bruno Generators Group in Italy.

David Hunt, managing director of John F Hunt Power, said “This purchase is the first of several projects that we are engaged in. We are working with globally recognised brands to deliver different approaches to the application of hydrogen for the power industry. I’m delighted that together, Tecnogen and Punch have developed this ground-breaking generator technology, which adds immense credibility to their product advancement.”

Renato Bruno, founder of Bruno Generators Group, said: “We have a 20-year business relationship with John F Hunt Power and appreciate their commitment to our latest product developed together with the Punch Group. This new Hydrogen + Flybrid generator underlines the ambition of Tecnogen to be market leaders.”

Punch Group founder Guido Dumarey added: “In order to enable sustainable power for all, we need to change where our energy is coming from. We see hydrogen as a key element in the drive to Net Zero emissions. The purchase of the first Hydrogen + Flybrid generator set by innovative market-leaders John F Hunt Power is an important step in this direction.

