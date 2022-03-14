John F Hunt invests £10m in gen sets

John F Hunt Power is supplied by BGG

The £10m order with Bruno Generator Group (BGG) covers the range from 20 up to 500kVA.

The Italian-made generators sets have been designed to Hunt's specification with integrated telemetry and automatic regeneration without loss of power.

They meet the Stage V emissions regulation with AdBlue added to the fuel system.

David Hunt, managing director of John F Hunt Power, said: “This major investment of over £10m sees 180 new generators added to our fleet as from spring 2022 and paves the way for future-proofing our business for our clients and employees. But most of all it enables us to offer the cleanest sustainable power going forward. It’s a real game changer.

“However it comes at a cost, as the new sets are incredibly expensive, and you don’t get much for you £10m these days. Nevertheless, it’s something we must all accept on our collective journey to net carbon zero.”

