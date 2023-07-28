Johnsons adds tyre tech to trucks

The Ilkeston-based firm is installing the in-motion wheel loss detection system, which combines brake and hub temperature monitoring with an intelligent tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) on 25 of its Scania trucks.

Transport manager Mick Glenny said: “In our line of work, it’s important to look after the wheels and tyres, so when we heard of the Wheely-Safe product it sounded like the ideal solution.”

Wheely-Safe’s external TPMS sensors replace the valve cap and pair with an in-cab receiver. These are fitted alongside a pair of wheel loss sensors and brackets on each wheel to transmit an in-motion alert to a solar-powered receiver in the cab if the wheel nuts start to loosen. The same sensor also monitors heat and issues an alert to any temperature abnormality from the brakes or hub.

“We’re doing a lot of off-road work and delivering into incinerator facilities – you do get a lot of hub overheating. The fact that the system monitors any abnormality in that area is a huge benefit to us,” Mr Glenny added.

“With the data the technology provides, we should be able to identify the cause of any issues too which will help us ensure similar problems don’t arise again. It just gives you huge peace of mind.”

