Johnstone returns for Edinburgh PBSA scheme

CGI of Lower Gilmore Place, alongside the Union Canal

Once an industrial heartland of Edinburgh, Fountainbridge has undergone significant regeneration in recent years. The Lower Gilmore Place development introduces student housing to the area.

Located along the Union Canal, the development is within easy reach of the University of Edinburgh, Heriot-Watt University and Napier University.

This phase will add 82 premium student beds to the existing facility.

Having built the first phase in 2023 – a four-storey building with 69 studio apartments – Thomas Johnstone Ltd is resuming its partnership with Glencairn Properties and ISA Architects for this expansion project.

Campbell Ross, regional construction director at Thomas Johnstone Ltd, said: “Building upon the success of the first phase, we are committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable living spaces that meet the evolving needs of Edinburgh’s student population.”

With work now under way, the second phase is scheduled for completion ahead of the 2026 academic year.

