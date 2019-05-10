Jones Bros in for Cheshire Green spine road

Jones Bros’ projects manager Gareth Jones and works manager Paul Winstone on site

Jones Bros has been appointed by the developers of the Cheshire Green Industrial Park to design and construct the spine road through the development, as well as a junction to each of the 10 units.

Work includes drainage, kerbing, surfacing and landscaping.

Cheshire Green is on the A51 between Calveley and Barbridge. The contract win continues Jones Bros’ working relationship with the £100m industrial park following its construction in 2018 of a roundabout to provide access from the A51.

Project manager Gareth Jones said: “It’s exciting to carry on playing a role in the construction of Cheshire Green, and we’re looking forward to seeing it develop in the coming weeks and months.

“We have a team of 20 on site including general construction operatives, plant operatives, engineers, and trainees, with the project set to finish in early 2020.

“It’s providing our workforce with a slightly different viewpoint of a highways project because we’re working on a disused airfield. The site is flat to ensure safe take-offs and landings for aircraft, which presented a challenge to design a drainage system that allowed for surface water to drain away correctly and effectively.

“To overcome this, we are installing deeper drainage, up to seven metres deep in some sections, compared to typical projects which are between one and two metres deep.

“In addition, we are working in close proximity to a canal, so we are taking extra precautions to avoid contamination.”