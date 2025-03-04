Jones Bros invests in new plant

One of Jones Bros’ new PC490LCi excavators and Volvo A40G articulated dump trucks working together on Havant Thicket reservoir

Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has added 29 new machines to its 400-strong plant fleetand put them to work on Havant Thicket reservoir in Hampshire.

North Wales-based Jones Bros has joined forces with West Sussex-based Mackley to work in joint venture as Future Water MJJV Limited to construct the £167m water storage scheme.

Jones Bros has deployed some of its recent additions to work on the programme, with 10 Volvo A40G articulated dump trucks, eight Komatsu dozers – five D65PXi, two D71PXi, and one D61PXi, and seven Bomag BW219HD rollers heading to Havant.

In addition, there are also four new Komatsu excavators – two PC490LCis, a PC210LCi and a PC360LCi – working on the scheme.

Jones Bros plant manager Stuart Bates said: “Investing in the latest machinery is important to us as a company that prides itself on owning its own plant and the versatility and agility it provides in terms of schemes.

“We want to tackle key projects across the UK with the very best workforce which will be operating top of the range plant.

“This latest procurement underlines those values, helping us improve the quality of our activity and, in many cases, allows us to reduce our carbon emissions.”

In addition to the new plant there are also nine excavators on-site in Hampshire, along with half-a-dozen PC210LCis, five further D65PXis, two PC360LCis, two extra BW219HDs, and a HB365LC.

Bates continued: “All of the modern machinery that we’ve purchased in recent years gives us the power and productivity levels needed to handle a job as significant as Havant Thicket reservoir.”

With the reservoir not set to be completed until 2029, the current Jones Bros fleet in operation on the south coast could be further boosted in the coming months.

“Updating the plant we have is a constant process and we’ve recently sat down to plan what we need when we secure the next batch of machines,” Bates said.

Established in the 1950s, Jones Bros reckons that it has one of the largest plant fleets in the UK.

