Jones Bros renews FCC waste management contract

Under the contract renewal, Jones Bros will continue to undertake landfill engineering schemes for FCC Environment.

Jones Bros has been working for FCC since 2011 and secured an exclusive framework deal in 2022. This has now been extended for another two years.

Jones Bros senior contracts manager Dafydd Elis, who will have overseen the partnership for a full decade, on completion of the new term, said: “Continuing as the sole contractor reflects that we have built a strong level of trust with FCC whilst completing high-quality schemes for more than 20 years.

“Our partnership started with carrying out waste management on its sites in the southwest of England, and since then, we have evolved to work on all of FCC’s jobs across the UK, extending up to the northeast and Scotland.

“We use our company-owned plant fleet to self-deliver projects, which places us in a secure position as we don’t have to rely on supply shortages or increased costs when it comes to completing schemes.”

Jones Bros’ work for FCC predominantly covers heavy earthworks, engineering new containment cells, and capping of sites.

Current activity includes the Greengairs new cell construction project in Airdrie and a water vole mitigation scheme in Immingham.

FCC senior engineering and restoration manager Anthony Porter said: “For the last two years the company delivered more than 575,000 sqm of land restoration for various schemes such as woodland planting, as well as agricultural and amenity grassland, with a further 400,000 sqm anticipated during the extension.

“The team has also worked closely with us to ensure minimal construction impact on biodiversity, including operating in line with our great crested newt licence.”

