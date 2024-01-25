Jones Bros returns for Cheshire business park expansion

Cheshire Green Employment Park is being expanded

Jones Bros has been retained to construct a new section of spine road at the Cheshire Green Employment Park after completing the initial phase of site works.

The development infrastructure will be financed by a £8.35m loan from North West Evergreen Fund, arranged by CBRE’s Lending team.

Ruthin-headquartered Jones Bros was main contractor for the original development, designing and building a 1km spine road, a roundabout and junctions to each of 10 units.

Stage two will see the the contractor double the length of the highway to enable the full delivery of nearly 1.5 million sq ft of warehouses.

As part of the highways project, the company’s 20-strong team will also install a drainage system and carry out kerbing, surfacing, and landscaping.

In addition, streetlights will be fitted and connected, and a new foul treatment plant and attenuation basin are to be installed.

Senior contract manager Mike Davies said: “It’s wonderful to be able to play our part in the second phase of the scheme having enjoyed working on the initial stage. We are looking forward to further strengthening our relationship with all parties associated with the development, from the landowner Phillip Posnett and project manager Avison Young to the local community.”

Phillip Posnett, director of Cheshire Green, said: “With continued strong demand for land in phase one, it seemed timely to open up phase two with further infrastructure works.

“Having lined up the funding from the North West Evergreen Fund we ran a competitive tender process which led to Jones Bros winning the contract. They scored highly on many fronts, and we are pleased to engage them on a further project.”

Activity is scheduled for completion in July 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk