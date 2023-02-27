Jones Bros starts Penrhyn Bay coastal works

  1. Instagram
Tue February 28 2023

1 day Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK has begun work on £7.5m-worth of shoreside improvements as part of the Penrhyn Bay development.

Jones Bros will place 70,000 tonnes of rock armour
Ruthin-based Jones Bros will procure and import 70,000 tonnes of rock armour, sourced from North Wales quarries, which will be built in a T-shape rock groyne to reduce beach erosion and minimise the impact of stormy weather and associated coastal flooding.

Jones Bros will also import shingle to replenish the beach in order to protect the existing stepped defences, the promenade, and the infrastructure behind it.

The project, for Conwy Borough Council, also includes improvements to the seafront , with new railings, seats and surfacing. These public space improvements, including the promenade and cycle path, are expected to be finished by early summer.

 The onshore coastal defence aspects of the project are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023, with Jones Bros set to have up to 30 staff across the entire scheme.

