Jones Bros to reinforce Kinmel Bay

Conwy County Borough Council (CCBC) has appointed Jones Bros Ruthin Civil Engineering to carry out works to protect Kinmel Bay against rising sea levels.

The £13m contract will see Jones Bros raise and widen rock armour defences with 80,000 tonnes of rock armour and raise 2km of sea wall by between 500mm and 750mm.

The contractor will also replace two floodgates as part of the works.

Associated public realm and environmental improvements include new and improved access points between the coastal path and the beach, new street furniture and improvements to the beach car park in St Asaph Avenue.

The scheme runs from Hortons Nose (by the mouth of the River Clwyd) to the eastern end of the Towyn Revetment along the sea front and beach at Kinmel Bay.

