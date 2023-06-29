Jones takes charge at GMI Midlands

Gareth Jones, now solo, not joint

Andy Bruce has been with GMI since 2013 and was integral in establishing the business in the Midlands region.

Gareth Jones was one of his first hires five years ago and was promoted to joint managing director last December as part of a succession plan.

He started as a trainee site engineer aged 17, also studying for a degree in construction management and civil engineering. This became the foundation of a 12-year career with Galliford Try, during which he reached site management and project management roles at the age of 23.

Before joining GMI Construction as construction manager, he spent five years at Thomas Vale, which was acquired by Bouygues Construction.

GMI Construction Group chief executive Lee Powell said: “Gareth possesses tremendous knowledge and ability and I’m confident he will continue to build upon GMI’s considerable achievements across the Midlands.

Andy Bruce

“I’d also like to take the opportunity to thank Andy for a near decade of service and dedication to the business.”

Gareth Jones added: “I’ve had a great introduction to this key role of divisional managing director and I’m relishing the challenge of ensuring that GMI is the construction partner of choice in the region.”

