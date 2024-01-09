JPG spreads to midlands

JPG's Birmingham office is in the city centre Cornwall Buildings

JPG has leased space within the Cornwall Buildings in Birmingham city centre to facilitate expansion in the midlands, as well as to support plans for growth in the south.

Established in 1988, JPG provides civil and structural engineering consultancy services for clients throughout the UK. It currently employs 45 people at its Leeds headquarters and is recruiting for its new Birmingham office under the leadership of long serving director David Allwood.

David Allwood said: “We are delighted to cement our presence in the midlands with a permanent office right in the heart of Birmingham city centre. We continue to have a strong pipeline of projects in the region across a range of development sectors.

“We see fantastic opportunities in the midlands, particularly in the feasibility support on strategic sites identified for much needed new residential conurbations as highlighted in the Birmingham Development Plan.”

He added: “Whilst we have an established project portfolio across the whole of the UK, having a more permanent base in the midlands will allow us to expand our regional project pipeline with a team that can also more readily deliver projects in the south. This strategic move forms an important milestone in our growth plans.”

JPG’s recently completed projects include St Hilary’s Retail Park in Basildon, Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth and 640,000 sq ft of logistics development at Integra 61 in Country Durham.

