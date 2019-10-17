JRL begins foundations work for London Docklands towers

Developer FEC’s 80,000m2 Consort Place scheme will include 495 new contemporary apartments, a 231-room hotel and health centre, and the reinstatement of the North Pole public house.

“JRL is delighted to have been appointed construction partner for the piling and basement works,” said Kevin Keegan, director at JRL Group. “It’s particularly exciting to be – quite literally – breaking new ground with FEC to bring to life a development which will invigorate the area, whilst protecting the legacy and integrity of its East End community-focused roots.”

The development will be spread across two tower buildings of 65 and 35 storeys. The east tower will include ‘premium’ and the hotel and health centre, while the west tower will be home to 125 affordable apartments.

“The area is known as one of London’s major financial districts and, as a developer, FEC saw scope to add to the local lifestyle by incorporating a range of on-site amenities for residents, visitors and local people,” said Consort Place project director for FEC, Bruno Almeida Santos. “We believe that a responsible development such as this should put community at its heart to help it grow and thrive.”

Both the residential properties and the hotel at Consort Place are designed by UK-based architect, Pilbrow & Partners. Interiors will be completed by Hirsch Bedner Associates and the four-star hotel will be managed by Dorsett.

