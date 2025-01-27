JRL secures £30m Blackfriars shell and core contract

The scheme – 220 Blackfriars Road – is being delivered by Slovakian developer JTRL London in partnership with Southwark Charities. The designer is EPR Architects.

The development comprises two high-rise blocks of 15 and 22 storeys set in landscaped grounds. The taller of the two blocks will include more than 200,000 sq ft of office space while the 15-storey block will contain new almshouses with 64 “affordable” homes for Southwark Charities. It will also include a community centre and gardens with retail space on the ground floor.

JRL Group chairman John Reddington said he was delighted to have secured the contract. “The scheme fits perfectly with our core capabilities of large diameter piling, bulk excavation, basement box construction, slip forming of cores, with design, supply and installation of post-tension slabs, along with crane and hoist hire – all being undertaken as the principal contractor.”

We look forward to the successful delivery of this development and forging a long-term business relationship with our new client, JTRE London”.

Nigel Fleming, managing director at JTRE London, added: “The appointment of JRL Group reflects our commitment to working with best-in-class partners at every stage of development, with JRL having an exceptional track record and a clear understanding of our vision and requirements for 220 Blackfriars. We firmly believe this will be a truly area-defining scheme, combining prime office space, affordable housing and community space.”

In keeping with current trends, 220 Blackfriars Road boasts “net zero carbon” credentials and ticks several environmental boxes, including WELL Gold Building standard, NABERS 5 – 5.5 rating and Platinum Smart Score. It will deliver a 126% biodiversity net gain and an urban greening factor of 0.44

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk