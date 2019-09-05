JS Wright secures second big fit-out for Mount Anvil flats

Artist's impression of The Silk District development in east London

JS Wright has been tasked with designing and installing all the mechanical and electrical services for the first phase of The Silk District in Whitechapel.

Developers Mount Anvil and L&Q are together building 648 homes on the site of a former storage facility. The first phase comprises 412 flats and communal areas.

This is JS Wright’s second big project for Mount Anvil. It is already in the process of fitting out Mount Anvil’s new 598-home Keybridge development in Vauxhall with M&E services as part of a £27m contract.

At The Silk District, JS Wright will provide services for The Jacquard and The Georgette, which are blocks of 20 floors and seven floors respectively that also include a residents’ workspace, cinema room, gym and a 24-hour concierge.

Each apartment with have low-pressure hot water heating via a mixture of either thermostatically controlled underfloor heating or radiators fed via a heat interface unit from a combined heat and power system in a central plantroom. The heat interface units will arrive as utility cupboards manufactured offsite by JS Wright’s prefabrications department.

The company will also install a boosted cold-water tank room and distribution network to enable all the homes to receive instant domestic hot and cold-water services.

In addition, JS Wright will equip both buildings with a mechanical ventilation heat recovery system to reduce energy costs.

It will also supply and install sanitaryware, an internal rainwater system and above ground drainage, along with building management system controls.

The brief also includes installing domestic sprinklers, smoke and environmental ventilation, and wet and dry risers in all areas including underground parking.

Electrical installations include CCTV and an access control system, as well as fire alarms, power and TV infrastructure in each apartment. It will also install an M-Bus credit metering system to record energy consumption.

Work is scheduled to begin on site later this month (September) with completion scheduled for September 2021.

Managing director Phil Leech said: “We are delighted that our long- established and highly successful partnership with Mount Anvil has led to the opportunity to play a major role in the regeneration of a vibrant area of east London.”

