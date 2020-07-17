JS Wright wins £8m Bermondsey M&E package

CGI of London Square's Grange Road development

JS Wright will install plumbing for 276 new apartments within the second phase of the £220m London Square mixed-use development on a former industrial site in Grange Road, Bermondsey.

It will supply and install an energy centre and associated pipework to deliver low temperature hot water (LTHW) heating and install a boosted cold-water plantroom and distribution network to serve all the units.

Each apartment within the five to seven-storey scheme will have underfloor heating or radiators, with hot and cold water delivered via a heat interface unit (HIU).

JS Wright will also supply and install sanitaryware and mechanical extract ventilation systems for all the properties. And it will install dry risers, domestic sprinklers, an internal rainwater system, above ground drainage and building management system (BMS) controls.

JS Wright is about to start work on site with completion scheduled for March 2022.

The new project follows a £7m contract completed for London Square last year for the fit out of 252 new homes at the London Square Caledonian Road mixed-use development in Islington.

