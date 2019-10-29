JS Wright wins Wimbledon package for Galliard

CGI of the Stadia Three flats next to the new football stadium

Wimbledon Grounds is a £325m joint venture between housing developer Galliard Homes and housing association Catalyst to build 632 homes and commercial space on the site of the former Wimbledon dog track.

Scheduled for completion in October 2020, the Stadia Three flats are being built next to a new purpose-built stadium for AFC Wimbledon, which is returning to its original home after nearly 30 years as part of the Wimbledon Grounds development.

JS Wright has been commissioned by Galliard to supply and install the shell and core services for the three seven-storey brick apartment buildings, which will hold 114 one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

It will install an energy centre and distribution system to circulate low pressure hot water heating throughout the three buildings, along with plantrooms and pipework to distribute boosted cold water.

The company will also equip Stadia Three with above ground drainage and rainwater harvesting systems at basement and lower ground floor levels, as well as install risers, plant room ventilation, and a building management system.

JS Wright’s involvement follows a recent £4m contract by to fit out 379 apartments at Galliard Homes’ Timber Yard development in Birmingham’s Chinatown.

Phil Leech, Managing Director of J S Wright, said: “We are delighted that our proven skills and expertise in equipping apartment developments have been rewarded with another commission from a developer with whom we have built a highly successful working relationship.”

