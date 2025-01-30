Junttan unveils all-new piling rig range

The new DR5 Evolution introduced new technology to the Junttan range

The DR5 introduces the Evolution range which Junttan says represents the most significant investment in its history. The new range employs “completely new” technology designed for both full displacement piling (FDP) and continuous-flight auger (CFA) operation.

The Evolution series is designed for maximum accessibility for maintenance and a new component layout ensures the best centre of gravity for optimum stability, low ground pressures and high capacity.

A new modular design allows the DR5 to be customised to meet specific customer requirements. Customers can now easily configure the DR5 in various machine setups (for example, standard, long, or extended) tailored to their specific piling needs and drilling depth.

The Evolution series also introduces a completely redesigned cabin with improved ergonomics, advanced controls and a modern user interface. Operators will benefit from new features such as real-time diagnostics and feedback, including a modern measuring system with real-time view of the pile or drilling tool interacting with soil layers, says Junttan.

Other safety enhancements include stability and capacity assistance, a new SIL-compliant control system, 360-degree cameras with active object recognition and stability monitoring.

The DR5 can be transported fully assembled, reducing setup time. Additionally, operators can drive and set up the rig using remote control, enhancing safety and convenience.

The Evolution series is designed with 20% less steel and 70% fewer electrical wires and hydraulic hoses compared to existing Junttan equivalents and it can be transported in a single load. The machine’s advanced control system, optimised hydraulics and engine's start/stop functionality has been engineered to enhance fuel efficiency.

“The Evolution series has been designed with a strong focus on customer needs, ensuring that its advanced technology and innovative features directly address the challenges our clients face,” said Tommi Lehtonen, group chief executive at Junttan.

“Working in close co-operation with our customers, I'm truly excited about the new machine we've developed together. We believe this series will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in even the most challenging environments."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk