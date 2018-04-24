Kajima hands VolkerFitzpatrick transformation of 77 Coleman Street

VolkerFitzpatrick has been appointed general contractor for the remodelling of an eight-storey building in the City of London.

Developer Kajima Properties has confirmed that construction has now formally begun on its 84,000 sq ft office and retail development at 77 Coleman Street, London, EC2. VolkerFitzpatrick is scheduled to deliver the scheme, designed by Buckley Gray Yeoman, by the end of 2019.

The building, with offices arranged over ground and seven upper floors, will include 13,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space, accessed off Moorgate. A new pedestrian link connecting Coleman Street with Moorgate will be created by extending Nun Court.

VolkerFitzpatrick managing director Stuart Deverill said: “We are excited to be involved in this prestigious City project and look forward to working with Kajima Properties to deliver a high end, ’wow factor’ building which not only complements the surrounding area, but looks to the future in terms of functionality, quality and style.”