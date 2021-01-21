Kane wins £9m Battersea plumbing works

Artist’s impression of Battersea Power Station 4a

The 21-month contract, which has recently started on site, consists of 386 apartments for social housing and shared ownership across seven blocks.

A temporary packaged plant room with gas fired boilers will be installed until the connection is ready to go live. The temporary plant room will be prefabricated off-site at Kane’s prefabrication workshop.

Works will also include a cold-water storage plantroom, wet and dry riser systems, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) units and space heating within all apartments, served by radiators pipe via a manifold system.

Further works include all above-ground foul and rainwater pipework and a domestic cold-water system, served by a single cold-water storage tank and booster sets. Hot water requirements within each dwelling will be generated through the apartment heat interface unit.

