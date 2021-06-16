Kane wins £9m Premier Inn M&E deal

Artist’s impression of the Premier Inn Hotel at West India Dock

Kane will deliver a full design and build package for mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) on what will be London’s largest and tallest Premier Inn Hotel.

The hotel will be served by a combined energy centre, which will also feed 68 residential apartments. Kane’s in-house design and prefabrication teams will manufacture the energy centre at company facilities in Northern Ireland.

Works on the 14-month contract recently started on site.

Kane managing director Cathal McMullan said: “This further strengthens our relationship with Sisk and showcases our M&E capabilities as a leading MEP contractor of choice,”

Based in Banbridge Northern Ireland with offices in London, Glasgow and the Republic of Ireland, Kane employs 200 staff.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk