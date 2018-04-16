Takuechi Finance Takuechi Finance
Tue April 17 2018

News » Over £20m » Keepmoat agrees Sighthill programme » published 16 Apr 2018

Keepmoat agrees Sighthill programme

Keepmoat Homes has signed a deal with Glasgow City Council to build hundreds of new homes in the next phase of residential development at the Sighthill transformational regeneration area (TRA) in Glasgow.

The Sighthill masterplan Above: The Sighthill masterplan

The £250m Sighthill regeneration is a 10-year plan led by Glasgow City Council, Glasgow Housing Association and the Scottish government. Under the next agreed stage, Keepmoat will be delivering 826 new homes – 628 of which will be available for private sale and 198 for mid-market rent via Glasgow Housing Association.

Keepmoat, selected as preferred bidder for the scheme back in October, is scheduled to start on site in mid 2019.

Part of the plans for the development is to improve the connectivity of Sighthill, in the north of the city, to the centre of Glasgow. This will include the construction of a road bridge across the Glasgow-Edinburgh railway line and a footbridge over the M8 motorway. 

Keepmoat Homes chief executive James Thomson said: “Sighthill is a flagship development for Keepmoat Homes. As the largest project of its kind outside of London it is a very exciting opportunity to truly transform this area of the city, creating long-term benefits.”

He added: “The past decade has seen significant changes in Glasgow with a number of area-based regeneration projects delivering much needed homes. The development of Sighthill has the potential to further contribute to the city’s success story with a new, sustainable community, close to the city centre and unrecognisable from its current landscape.”

 

 

 

 

 

This article was published on 16 Apr 2018 (last updated on 16 Apr 2018).

