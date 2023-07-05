Keepmoat commits to 4,000 new homes in West Midlands

Keepmoat's Spirit Quarters development in Coventry has received £1m of devolved funding from WMCA

As the WMCA’s strategic partner, Keepmoat will build a range of homes with different tenure arrangements across the West Midlands. The company has undertaken to increase its output in the region by 50% and ensure ‘net zero’ carbon emissions when building on brownfield sites.

At least 70% of the workforce needed to deliver the homes will be employed from within a 30-mile radius, says Keepmoat, while building supplies and materials will be purchased from West Midlands-based businesses wherever possible.

The deal aims to create hundreds of new local jobs and provide at least 250 apprenticeships.

In March this year WMCA signed a ‘Deeper Devolution Deal’ with central government, giving the regional authority new powers and additional funding of more than £1.5bn to ‘level up’ the West Midlands.

Charlotte Goode, divisional chair for Keepmoat West Midlands & East Midlands, said: “We are delighted that we have been named as a strategic partner of the WMCA and that our work in the region continues to go from strength to strength. As part of our development work with WMCA, we’re already building a minimum of 1,000 new homes at price points that are accessible to people including first-time buyers.

“Working as a strategic partner of WMCA, we are actively pursuing net zero carbon developments, with schemes incorporating climate adaptation measures that respond to the short and long-term impact of climate change. These zero carbon standards go above and beyond the 2025 Future Homes Standards and help contribute to WM2041,” she added.

Keepmoat’s £360m Spirit Quarters development in Coventry is supported by £1m of devolved funding from WMCA and has so far delivered 979 new homes, with 275 of these allocated for first-time buyers.

The company’s partnership with WMCA will contribute to the West Midlands target of delivering 215,000 new homes by 2031.

In December last year, WMCA announced that the number of new homes being built in the region had surpassed pre-Covid levels, with 16,730 new additional homes delivered in the 12 months to March 2022 – 203 more than in the year up to March 2020.

The partnership between Keepmoat and WMCA also bolsters the West Midlands’ Plan for Growth – a roadmap to develop eight specific industrial clusters where the region already has a competitive advantage.

Manufacturing of future housing is one of the West Midlands clusters, reflecting the expertise arising from millions of pounds of public investment in brownfield regeneration across the region, which is also home to the National Brownfield Institute in Wolverhampton.

Andy Street, the West Midlands mayor and chair of the West Midlands Combined Authority, said: “The West Midlands has been incredibly successful in recent years at regenerating old brownfield sites to build new, affordable homes – so much so that we are currently on track to meet our ambitious 2031 housing target.

“However now is the time to double down on our success – not ease off – and so I am delighted we have been able to sign this deal with Keepmoat that will see even more homes, jobs, and investment come to the region.

“Working together with Keepmoat we will breathe life into derelict brownfield sites, helping to protect our precious greenbelt while providing affordable, energy efficient, good quality homes and jobs for local people.”

Cllr Ian Courts, WMCA portfolio lead for housing and land and leader of Solihull Council, added: “The commitment to use derelict industrial sites for eco-friendly, energy efficient housing is exactly the sort of future-looking approach our region needs. Not only does this help protect our precious greenbelt while creating high quality and sustainable communities, it also boosts the local economy and supports the wellbeing of residents.”

WMCA was founded in 2016 and is made up of 17 local councils to deliver an ambitious plan to drive inclusive economic growth across the West Midlands.

