published 27 Mar 2018
Keepmoat Homes sets up Manchester division
Keepmoat Homes has opened a new regional division covering Greater Manchester and parts of Lancashire.
The expansion follows rapid growth for the company and several contract wins, with 615 homes delivered in the northwest since March 2017 alone.
The new Manchester division, based at Beecham Court in Wigan, will cover the whole of Greater Manchester and parts of east and west Lancashire, whilst Keepmoat’s northwest division will continue to cover Merseyside, Cheshire and the wider Lancashire county.
Keepmoat Manchester operations director Craig Murphy said: “We have seen great success in the northwest because we offer something different to other homebuilders. We build the majority of our developments on brownfield sites to transform areas and create new neighbourhoods, with our ongoing work at Charlestown in Salford and Willow Park in Middleton being just two examples of this.
“Our work in partnership with local authorities and housing associations has also supported our growth and we plan for our Manchester division to deliver 371 new homes in the next financial year.”
Current developments that now fall under the Keepmoat Manchester division are: Cottonfields at Atherton, Willow Park in Middleton, Lyndon Park in Great Harwood, Riverbank View in Salford, Highgrove Place and Clarence Gardens in Burnley, Connell Gardens in Gorton, Manchester and Limehurst Village in Oldham.
