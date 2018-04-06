Keepmoat makes progress in Peterborough

Keepmoat Homes has been given the go-ahead by Cross Keys Homes and Peterborough City Council to build 203 new homes on the former John Mansfield School site in Peterborough.

This is the latest in a number of regeneration projects Keepmoat is delivering across Peterborough, which in total will bring 700 new homes to the city over the next six years.

The recently approved plans for the derelict former school site on Western Avenue, Dogsthorpe, will provide much needed two, three and four-bedroom family homes, as well as a selection of flats and bungalows.

The majority of the homes will be available for private sale but, working very closely with Cross Keys Homes, Keepmoat will also build 81 homes on their behalf that will be available for affordable rent and shared ownership.

Work is planned to begin on the site this month, with the regeneration programme scheduled to take around three years to complete. The first properties are due for completion in September 2018.

The programme follows the success of Keepmoat's work at Paston Reserve, which is set to deliver 457 new homes in the city. On phase one of the site 87 homes are now complete while work on phase two of the development commenced in September 2017, with the show homes due to open this month.

Along with strengthening the housing market in the area, the exciting development will present significant benefits for the wider community, including increased job and training opportunities, thanks to Keepmoat Homes' commitment to using a local workforce wherever possible.

Kevin Jewell, Head of Land and Partnerships for Keepmoat Homes in the South, said: "The former John Mansfield School site has remained unused for a number of years - we're delighted to be working with Peterborough City Council and Cross Keys Homes on the regeneration of it, which we're confident is going to be hugely beneficial to the surrounding community and will create a vibrant new neighbourhood.

"We're pleased to be continuing our work in the city and hope that the development at Dogsthorpe demonstrates our long-term commitment to Peterborough."

Cross Keys Homes' Chief Executive, Claire Higgins, said: "Building homes in Peterborough is a fundamental part of our plans as we know there is a real need for affordable options in many communities across the city.

"Working with respected development partners and funders, we know that we can continue to provide homes that mean people don't need to choose between quality and affordability. We are delighted to be working with Keepmoat Homes to provide more than 80 affordable homes in Dogsthorpe."