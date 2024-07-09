Keepmoat starts £31m Blackburn scheme

Representatives from Keepmoat Blackburn with Darwen Council Great Places and East Lancashire Health

Keepmoat is investing more than £31m in the construction of 205 new homes that feature solar panels and heat recovery systems.

The site is opposite the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Of the 205 new homes to be built, 57 are being built in partnership with Great Places housing association. There will be 37 apartments for affordable rent, and 20 homes for shared ownership, to be sold by Plumlife Homes.

The development includes sustainable urban drainage (SuDs) ponds to store surface rainwater runoffs, play areas and footpaths to nearby Fishmoor Reservoir creating opportunities for healthier routines through walking, and cycling, and opportunities to spend more time outdoors in the park and in the garden.

Keepmoat regional managing director Peter Barlow commented: “We’re thrilled to see work start on site at Water’s Edge. The development, sitting close to the town centre and key employment hubs, will complement the area by adding vibrancy to the existing community through the introduction of formal public open space and a network of cycle and footpath links throughout the site.

