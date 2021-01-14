Keepmoat starts £8m Seacroft estate

Artist's impression of the Pennine Crest estate

A brownfield site on Seacroft Crescent in Seacroft (by the big Tesco) is being developed into a 49-home estate, Pennine Crest.

The site, which was previously owned by Leeds City Council, was acquired by Places for People from Keepmoat Homes in August 2020. All the homes will be available as affordable housing through either shared ownership or affordable rent.

The £8m development is part of the Leeds City Council brownfield programme, which has plans for more than 1,000 new homes across 13 development sites in east Leeds.

Keepmoat Homes regional managing director Paul Oldridge said: “The site isn’t your typical new homes development, it is part of a wider regeneration project in east Leeds which represents a tremendous opportunity for the city’s growth, of which we will be delivering 10 out of the 13 developments. “

Work at Pennine Crest is expected to complete in autumn 2021.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk