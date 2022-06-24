Keestrack appoints Scottish dealer

Ashley Ward (left) and Frederik Hoogendoorn

The company has been Keestrack dealer for England and Wales since 2019.

“Due to their success in a highly competitive market in England and Wales, Warwick Ward was the obvious choice,” said Keestrack CEO Frederik Hoogendoorn. “Warwick Ward have the drive and professionalism to bring the highly efficient and innovative Keestrack equipment to market, backed up with great after-sales service and spare & wear parts. This was the reason they received the Most Improved Dealer of 2021.”

Ashley Ward, joint MD of Warwick Ward said. “We see the features and benefits of the Keestrack mobile crushers and screeners as a unique selling point as their drive systems and design of their equipment ensure the lowest costs per produced ton at the end user. Whether customers chose the electric plug-in e-drive, with an onboard diesel/gen set as back up, or the conventional diesel/hydraulic drive system, either way they know they have chosen the most energy-efficient mobile equipment on the market. Advising our customer on which drive systems and which options to choose is the task of our highly trained salesmen.”

Warwick Ward can provide and support the full range of crushing and screening equipment from Keestrack, including jaw, impact and cone crushers and scalper and classifier screeners.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk