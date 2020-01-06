Keller rebrands North American businesses

The change, which took effect on 1st January, affects Bencor, Case Atlantic, Case Foundation, Hayward Baker, HJ Foundation, Keller Canada, McKinney Drilling and Moretrench have been rebranded as Keller.

They will operate as one company, offering all products and services in each local market. The company said that it would make Keller easier to understand and engage with.

“Clients can be confident they’re getting the best, most competitive solutions, especially when these involve multiple techniques,” said Keller. “This integration will further differentiate Keller as the leading geotechnical specialist contractor in North America.”

