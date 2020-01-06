  1. Instagram
Mon January 06 2020

Keller rebrands North American businesses

4 hours Eight North American companies within the Keller group have joined together to operate as a single business.

The change, which took effect on 1st January, affects Bencor, Case Atlantic, Case Foundation, Hayward Baker, HJ Foundation, Keller Canada, McKinney Drilling and Moretrench have been rebranded as Keller.

They will operate as one company, offering all products and services in each local market. The company said that it would make Keller easier to understand and engage with.

“Clients can be confident they’re getting the best, most competitive solutions, especially when these involve multiple techniques,” said Keller. “This integration will further differentiate Keller as the leading geotechnical specialist contractor in North America.”

