Kelston Sparkes adds four to the board

Clockwise from top left are Richard Harris, Nick Coombes, Neil Ferris and Ed Watts

Richard Harris, Nick Coombes and Neil Ferris have been promoted to directors at Kelston Sparkes while Ed Watts has been brought in a the same level.

Richard Harris, who joined the company as general manager four years ago, has been promoted to plant director, with specific responsibility for the management and strategic direction of the company’s plant fleet of and for the team employed in that department.

Quantity surveyor Nick Coombes joined Kelston Sparkes Contractors as commercial manager in 2022 and has now been appointed group commercial director.

Neil Ferris, the company’s management accountant for the past five years, is promoted to accounts director to improve the financial management of the company.

New recruit Ed Watts joined as quarrying service director back in July to succeed Phil Oddy. Watts previously spent most of his career with Tarmac before joining Heidelberg Materials (Hanson, as was) in summer 2022.

