Kelston Sparkes lands groundworks for £4bn gigafactory

Artist's impression of Gravity Smart Campus

Tata, the Indian parent company of Jaguar Land Rover (JRL), announced in July 2023 that it is planning to build a 40GW battery cell gigafactory on the 616-acre Gravity Smart Campus in Puriton, near Bridgwater, Somerset.

Piling works start in the spring for what will be the largest battery manufacturing facility in the UK.

Agratas, the newly-established battery division, of Tata, will occupy roughly half of the Gravity Smart Campus site, which is being built on the site if an old Royal Ordnance Factory that was decommissioned in 2008

Kelston Sparkes’ contract is for a three-year period where it will act as principal contractor for the early enabling works package, encompassing demolition, civils, earthworks and pile mat installation.

Construction will be completed in phases, with battery production expected to begin in 2026.

