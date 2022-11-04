Keltbray adds power capabilities with Idec acquisition

Idec Group includes Idec Technical Services, Idec Power and Idec Technical Products.

Based in Stockton-on-Tees, Idec turned over nearly £20m in 2021 and made a pre-tax profit of £1.2m. It has 138 employees.

Keltbray said that the acquisition was in line with a plan to develop its infrastructure services offering. The addition of Idec boosts Keltbray’s growth plans in power network enhancement, renewable energy generation, energy storage and electric transport. IDEC’s services, particularly in the regulated electricity and water services market, are a strong fit with Keltbray’s existing energy business, Keltbray said.

Keltbray chief executive Darren James said: “The acquisition of Idec is a further demonstration of the strategic focus of the Keltbray Group to develop its services in critical infrastructure markets. We look forward to welcoming our new Idec colleagues to Keltbray as they join us to become part of a broader power engineering offering, and introduce a high quality control and systems integration capability in the water and industrial sectors.”

Phill Price, managing director of infrastructure at Keltbray, added: “Our strategy to provide existing and new customers with a more integrated energy services platform has today taken a major step forwards. The acquisition of IDEC provides a significant enhancement to our power network, renewable energy, energy storage, water, industrial and transport decarbonisation capability.”

