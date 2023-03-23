Keltbray racks up energy sector work

Keltbray has a contract to build battery energy storage facilities for Harmony Energy

Keltbray says that it has a strategy “to redefine the way sustainable development is delivered”.

New contracts include framework contracts with UK Power Networks, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks, ScottishPower and SSE Scotland for maintenance and replacement work on power lines.

For Harmony Energy, Keltbray has a contract to design and construct two battery energy storage facilities, to be built in Yorkshire and Teesside this year. The two sites combined will have the capacity to store over 90MW of electricity.

At Lostock waste-to-energy plant, near Northwich in Cheshire, Keltbray has the structural steel package for the main boiler house, as part of a new-build £480m facility that, when fully operational, is expected to export 70MW of electricity to the grid. CNIM is the main contractor for Spanish waste group FCC.

Mike Snee, managing director of Keltbray’s energy business, said: “Keltbray’s highly collaborative approach to design and delivery is instrumental in upgrading some of the UK’s most critical distribution networks. Our technical expertise and experience in delivering safe and efficient programmes of work and alternative energy solutions marks a further step in our strategy to offer a higher value, end-to-end service.”

Chief executive Darren James said: “These projects mark an important milestone in the delivery of our strategy to redefine the way sustainable development is delivered, where we see increasing demand for Keltbray’s integrated capabilities in critical infrastructure sectors like energy.”

