Keltbray recruits piling ops director

Paul Wiltcher

Paul Wiltcher joins Keltbray from Cementation, Skanska’s piling division, where he was operations director.

Heis also a former manager director of Bauer Technologies.

Projects he has worked on include the Northern Line extension Battersea station box, the new US embassy, 21 Moorfields and London City Airport, all in London.

Stuart Norman, managing director of Keltbray Piling, said: " Paul joins us with a wealth of experience having worked for some of the best specialist piling and foundations companies in the UK and abroad. We are delighted to have him join us where he will have a senior role to play in delivering our core mission statement and values."

