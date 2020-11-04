Keltbray trials HVO as excavator fuel

Keltbray is running two identical Caterpillar, one on standard red EN590 diesel and one on Green D+ biofuel, supplied by Speedy. The machines’ will be monitored remotely through their telematics to assess performance and consumption,

The fuel is stored on site in bowsers with telematics that tell Speedy when it needs to come and refill.

Green D+ fuel is a hydrotreated (also called hydrogenated) vegetable oil (HVO), sold to the market with the potential of reducing carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 90% and achieving up to 6.4% higher fuel efficiency, it is claimed.

Other contractors to have used HVO include VolkerFitzpatrick and Land & Water.

Keltbray energy manager Kiro Tamer said, “This is an important step in our ongoing commitment to sustainable innovation. The technology which will allow the industry to carry out this work is yet to exist, but to assist the UK government’s goals to achieve net zero, Green D+ fuel could provide an immediate solution to reduce carbon emissions in the construction industry until the new technology arrives on the market.”

Mike Derome, head of fuel at Speedy, said: “Green D+ HVO fuel is now provided as Speedy’s standard low emission fuel and is the only HVO fuel approved for use in Speedy equipment. For every 350 litres of Green D+ HVO fuel used, one tonne of CO 2 is saved versus fossil fuel so we anticipate seeing significant reductions in CO 2 throughout the trial”.

