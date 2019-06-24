Kensington hotel redevelopment approved

The old Holiday Inn is being redeveloped

The 906-room Kensington Forum Holiday Inn, owned by Queensgate Investments, is set to be redeveloped to a design by architect SimpsonHaugh.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has resolved to grant planning permission for a new hotel with serviced apartments and conference facilities on Cromwell Road.

The new Kensington Forum will have 62 ‘genuinely affordable’ social rented homes, collectively worth £90m. Alongside the hotel will be a new publicly accessible 2,700 m2 garden square which will be the only publicly accessible green space within 1km of the site. A further £2.8m will be put towards public realm improvements to the area around Gloucester Road station.

Architect SimpsonHaugh's design for the new hotel complex

Queensgate is a partnership between the Kow Family, Alvarium Investments (formerly known as LJ Partnership), Peterson Group and Dilmun.

Queensgate Investments founder and chief executive Jason Kow said: “Queensgate Investments is proud that the mayor has resolved to grant this unique opportunity to create one of London’s largest hotel and service apartment schemes, whilst also delivering for the needs of the local community and Londoners alike."

Queensgate Investments is working with property developer Rockwell on the scheme.

Rockwell founder Donal Mulryan added: “Kensington Forum is an ambitious scheme of exceptional quality which sets a new benchmark for global visitor accommodation. In doing so it delivers an overwhelming amount of genuinely affordable homes, meaningful employment opportunities, green space and public realm.”